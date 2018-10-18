Dr. Mohey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megha Mohey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Megha Mohey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southgate, MI.
Dr. Mohey works at
Southgate Dialysis14752 Northline Rd, Southgate, MI 48195 Directions (734) 785-6003Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Sita Medical Clinic995 Ford Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 284-3100
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very caring and thorough.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1154530277
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Internal Medicine
