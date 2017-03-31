Dr. Megha Kothari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kothari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megha Kothari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megha Kothari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
1
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn515 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! She took time to listen to me and address my concerns. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Megha Kothari, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1215170816
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kothari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kothari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kothari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kothari has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kothari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kothari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kothari.
