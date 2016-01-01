Dr. Sawhney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megha Sawhney, MD
Overview
Dr. Megha Sawhney, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.

Locations
Allergy, Immunology and Rheumatology West Ridge Office2300 W Ridge Rd Ste 5, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 922-8350
Unity Linden Oaks Surgery Center LLC10 Hagen Dr, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 922-8350
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Megha Sawhney, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1982982617
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawhney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawhney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sawhney has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawhney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawhney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawhney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawhney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawhney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.