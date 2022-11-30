Dr. Megha Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megha Desai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Baptist Health Medical Group Endocrinology3084 Lakecrest Cir Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 639-1210
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Desai is knowledgeable and kind. She takes time to listen. Got my diabetes numbers down from a very high level to good.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073721700
- Lincoln Hospital
- Lincoln Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
