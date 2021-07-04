Overview

Dr. Megha Agrawal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.



Dr. Agrawal works at North Dallas Eye Associates in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Plano, TX, Frisco, TX and Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.