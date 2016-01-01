Dr. Meggy Hammond, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meggy Hammond, DO
Dr. Meggy Hammond, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Mhangelcare PC826 Bustleton Pike Ste 202, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (215) 354-9150
Hrh Transitional Care Unit1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 938-4602
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1043315443
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammond speaks Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.