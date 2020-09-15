See All Pediatricians in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Meggan Horowitz, DO

Pediatrics
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meggan Horowitz, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Horowitz works at MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Famliy Medicine
    435 South St Ste 220, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Common Cold
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Common Cold

Treatment frequency



Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Intergroup
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 15, 2020
    Dr Horowitz is nothing short of amazing. She leaves no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of my child’s health issues. She takes time to ask important questions and I makes sure I have the information I need to make important health decisions. I wouldn’t dream of going to anyone else.
    Stephanie — Sep 15, 2020
    About Dr. Meggan Horowitz, DO

    Pediatrics
    14 years of experience
    English
    1396972030
    Education & Certifications

    Morristown Medical Center
    Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
    New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meggan Horowitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horowitz works at MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Horowitz’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

