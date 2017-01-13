Dr. Zaatreh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megdad Zaatreh, MD
Overview
Dr. Megdad Zaatreh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Jordan - Amman and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Zaatreh works at
Locations
Epilepsy and Neurology Group432 Ganttown Rd Ste 102, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Doctor Megdad Zaatreh - Epileptologist - NJ - at CentraState Healthcare System -it was the best Dr I was examined by. He knew exactly how to treat my condition. He was patient with me & always made himself available to any urgent calls that were made to him by myself or family members. I would HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS PHYSICIAN. I trust him with my life.
About Dr. Megdad Zaatreh, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1285719591
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of Jordan - Amman
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Zaatreh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaatreh has seen patients for Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaatreh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaatreh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaatreh.
