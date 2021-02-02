See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lake Oswego, OR
Dr. Megan Zaander, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Megan Zaander, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They graduated from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.

Dr. Zaander works at Lake Oswego GYN in Lake Oswego, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Oswego GYN
    17020 PILKINGTON RD, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 908-1646
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Zoomcare Lake Oswego
    111 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR 97034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 966-6777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Menstruation
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Menstruation

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Women’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBMS
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Megan Zaander, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801039623
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota Med School Twin Cities Minneapolis Mn
    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)
    Undergraduate School
    • Lawrence University In Appleton, Wi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Zaander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaander works at Lake Oswego GYN in Lake Oswego, OR. View the full address on Dr. Zaander’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

