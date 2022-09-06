See All Hand Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Megan Wood, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Megan Wood, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and North Central Surgical Center.

Dr. Wood works at Texas Arm and Hand Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Hand and Arm Center
    9301 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 347-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • North Central Surgical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 06, 2022
    She is an outstanding doctor and surgeon. Her entire staff and surgical team are on the same page as Dr. Wood. Best care you can get.
    SJW — Sep 06, 2022
    About Dr. Megan Wood, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Education & Certifications

