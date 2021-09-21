Dr. Wood has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megan Wood, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Wood, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Hancock Regional Hospital and Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Locations
Otolaryngology Associates LLC11725 Illinois St Ste 445, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 844-7059
Indiana University Health Internal Medicine and Pediatrics13100 E 136th St Ste 1200, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 678-3100
Otolaryngology Associates LLC1 Memorial Sq Ste 230, Greenfield, IN 46140 Directions (317) 462-7995
Center for Metabolic & Hormonal Disord9002 N Meridian St Ste 222, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 844-7059
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Hancock Regional Hospital
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit. She was on time and very attentive. She resolved my issue without any follow up.
About Dr. Megan Wood, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1114153681
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Laryngitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
