Overview

Dr. Megan Wollman-Rosenwald, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Germantown, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Wollman-Rosenwald works at Richard N. Katon and Associates in Germantown, MD with other offices in Olney, MD and Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.