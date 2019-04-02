Overview

Dr. Megan Winner, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Winner works at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY and Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.