Dr. Megan Thompson, DO
Overview
Dr. Megan Thompson, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University.
Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Psychiatry - O'Donovan5131 Odonovan Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson And staff was very helpful .
About Dr. Megan Thompson, DO
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1841433828
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
