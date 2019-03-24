Dr. Talley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megan Talley, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Talley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Talley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Texas Mental Health Associates PA6625 Wooldridge Rd Ste 101, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 356-6441
-
2
Padre Behavioral Health System LLC6629 Wooldridge Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 986-8200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Talley?
Two HOSPITAL visits. VERY, WellEducated, and informed....! Thank You, Dr. Talley
About Dr. Megan Talley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1578974614
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talley works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Talley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.