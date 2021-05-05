Dr. Megan Swanson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Swanson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Megan Swanson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Woburn, MA. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Swanson works at
Locations
-
1
Gentle Dental Woburn474 Main St, Woburn, MA 01801 Directions (781) 604-3999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swanson?
N/A
About Dr. Megan Swanson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1851650907
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swanson accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Swanson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swanson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.