Dr. Megan Stauffer, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Megan Stauffer, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.

They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2540 Madison St Ste A, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 802-5297
    5002 Crossings Cir Ste 260, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 583-5151
    The Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center
    5045 Old Hickory Blvd Ste 201, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 584-8588
    Allergy Associates PA
    801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 584-8588

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Vasomotor Rhinitis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Megan Stauffer, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407977184
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia
    • Johns Hopkins University
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
