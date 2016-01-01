Dr. Megan Stauffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stauffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Stauffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megan Stauffer, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.
They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2540 Madison St Ste A, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 802-5297
- 2 5002 Crossings Cir Ste 260, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 583-5151
-
3
The Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center5045 Old Hickory Blvd Ste 201, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (865) 584-8588
-
4
Allergy Associates PA801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 584-8588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Megan Stauffer, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1407977184
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Johns Hopkins University
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Frequently Asked Questions
