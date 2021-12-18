Overview

Dr. Megan Sheldon, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Sheldon works at CU Medicine Obstetrics and Gynecology in Highlands Ranch, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.