Dr. Megan Shaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Shaw, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Locations
University of Washington1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recently started seeing Dr. Megan Shaw for polymyalgia rheumatica, an autoimmune disease. She is very thorough, knowledgeable and genuinely cares about her patients. I am grateful she is the doctor I was sent to, and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Megan Shaw, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1366608143
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shaw using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaw has seen patients for Arthritis and Chondrocalcinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
