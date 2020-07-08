Dr. Megan Shannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Shannon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megan Shannon, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Shannon works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Womens Center - Short Pump12129 Graham Meadows Dr, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 373-5435Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Virginia Women's Center - St Francis13801 St Francis Blvd Ste 100, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 373-6703Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Virginia Womens Center - Mechanicsville7515 Right Flank Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 453-9681Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shannon?
Dr Megan Shannon and Nurse were amazing. Very helpful, actively listened and provided excellent advice. The options provided made sense for me. She and her Nurse demonstrated a new method in care I had not ever experienced in health care. The recommended physical therapy has significantly improved the problem and reduced instances of leakage. The combined support of the physical therapist Shante exceeded my expectations. I drove an hour and highly recommend Dr. Shannon for urogyn... there are realistic solutions
About Dr. Megan Shannon, MD
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- English
- 1104117357
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shannon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shannon works at
Dr. Shannon has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shannon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.