Overview

Dr. Megan Shannon, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Shannon works at Virginia Women's Center - Short Pump in Richmond, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA and Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.