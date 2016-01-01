Dr. Megan Shaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Shaffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Shaffer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westlake Village, CA.
Dr. Shaffer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Daphne I Panagotacos MD1250 La Venta Dr Ste 105, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 521-6028
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaffer?
About Dr. Megan Shaffer, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1164953204
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shaffer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaffer works at
Dr. Shaffer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.