Dr. Megan Selvitelli, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Selvitelli works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.