Overview

Dr. Megan Schabbing, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Schabbing works at Ohio Neuro-Ophthalmology, Orbital Disease & Oculoplastics in Columbus, OH with other offices in Mansfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.