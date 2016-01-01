See All Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Summerville, SC
Dr. Megan Redfern, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Redfern works at MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville in Summerville, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville
    4330 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant
    2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Megan Redfern, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1023337599
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

