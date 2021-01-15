Dr. Megan Ratchford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratchford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Ratchford, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Ratchford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ratchford works at
Locations
-
1
Community Health Center Inc85 Lafayette St, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 224-3642Thursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ratchford?
Very kind, caring doctor she knows her little ones so well
About Dr. Megan Ratchford, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1568652725
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratchford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratchford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratchford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratchford works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratchford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratchford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratchford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratchford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.