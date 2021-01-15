Overview

Dr. Megan Ratchford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Ratchford works at Community Health Center in New Britain, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.