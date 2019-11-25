Dr. Megan Potter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Potter, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Potter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Griffin Obgyn Clinic PA503 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 227-5505
-
2
Griffin Urology PC653 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (678) 972-1800
-
3
W M Oxford MD403 W Main St, Thomaston, GA 30286 Directions (770) 227-5505
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Megan Potter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1497835094
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potter has seen patients for Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.
