Dr. Pearson-Cody has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megan Pearson-Cody, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Pearson-Cody, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (800) 954-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pearson-Cody performed my daughter's strabismus surgery when she was five. She is fourteen now, and we have remained with Dr. Pearson-Cody. She sees both of my girls and always spends a good amount of time listening about any changes or concerns. She is patient with children and puts them at ease about the large equipment she uses. I would recommend this doctor to anyone, specifically those needing eye surgery. She does this particular surgery routinely.
About Dr. Megan Pearson-Cody, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
