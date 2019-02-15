Dr. Megan Panico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Panico, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megan Panico, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wallingford, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Panico works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Barnes Rd Ste 301, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (860) 524-4550
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1025 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 524-4550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panico?
Dr Panico is both caring and thorough. She is knowledgeable, goes out of her way to provide helpful information, and takes the time to answer questions in a way that patients and families can understand. She took the extra effort to help facilitate us to get an earlier appointment at her office when it was needed. I would highly recommend her !
About Dr. Megan Panico, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1669633251
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panico works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Panico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.