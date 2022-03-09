Dr. Megan Muscia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muscia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Muscia, DO
Overview
Dr. Megan Muscia, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, East Lansing, Michigan and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Locations
Rush Copley Medical Group Pediatrics- Ogden2040 Ogden Ave Ste 215, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 375-2844
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We absolutely LOVE this practice and Dr. Mucia! It can be nerve wracking when kids are sick. Dr. Mucia really listens and provides the best care.
About Dr. Megan Muscia, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1366729378
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Hope Children's Hospital, Oak Lawn, Illinois
- Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, East Lansing, Michigan
- Pediatrics
