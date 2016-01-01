Dr. Megan Morrison, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Megan Morrison, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Morrison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stones River Dermatology537 Stonecrest Pkwy, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 904-2010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Megan Morrison, DO
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1306159728
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- Lewis Gale Hosp
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison works at
Dr. Morrison has seen patients for Ringworm, Skin Cancer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morrison has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.