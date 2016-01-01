See All Dermatologists in Smyrna, TN
Dr. Megan Morrison, DO

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Megan Morrison, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Morrison works at STONES RIVER DERMATOLOGY PLC in Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Skin Cancer and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stones River Dermatology
    537 Stonecrest Pkwy, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 904-2010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Skin Cancer
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Skin Cancer
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Megan Morrison, DO

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306159728
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan State University
    Residency
    • St Joseph Mercy Hosp
    Internship
    • Lewis Gale Hosp
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Morrison, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morrison works at STONES RIVER DERMATOLOGY PLC in Smyrna, TN. View the full address on Dr. Morrison’s profile.

    Dr. Morrison has seen patients for Ringworm, Skin Cancer and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Morrison has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

