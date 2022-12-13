Overview

Dr. Megan McNally, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. McNally works at Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.