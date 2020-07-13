Dr. Megan McMahon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan McMahon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS.
Partners in Obstetrics and Gynecology333 School St Ste 205, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 724-0600
Louis A Fragola Jr MD Ltd1525 Wampanoag Trl, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 724-0600
Women & Infants' Medical Laboratory2200 Gar Hwy, Swansea, MA 02777 Directions (401) 724-0600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
She is an awesome doctor! I have previously experienced difficulty with gyn exams. She has relieved my fears and enabled me to see the medical aspects and procedure of the gyn exam. She is thoughtful. She is informative about exams, and tests.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
Dr. McMahon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMahon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMahon has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMahon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.
