Dr. Megan McKee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. McKee works at Atlanta Cancer Care in Conyers, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.