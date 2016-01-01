Overview

Dr. Megan McGavern, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McGavern works at Riverside Internal Medicine of Denbigh in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.