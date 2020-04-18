Dr. Megan McGarvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGarvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan McGarvey, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan McGarvey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Clinic
Dr. McGarvey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Coastal Oceanside4318 Mission Ave Fl 2, Oceanside, CA 92057 Directions (760) 901-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGarvey?
Dr. McGarvey is very smart, as well as emotionally intelligent. She listens and empathizes. She is very understanding of the struggles of someone with Type 1 Diabetes, has worn all the electronics herself (CGMs & pumps with saline) and gets the challenges of the disease. I cannot recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Megan McGarvey, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1255563565
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic
- Scripps Clinic
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGarvey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGarvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGarvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGarvey works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McGarvey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGarvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGarvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGarvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.