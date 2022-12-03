Overview

Dr. Megan McEllistrem, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. McEllistrem works at MetroPartners Obstetrics & Gynecology in Maplewood, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.