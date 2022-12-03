Dr. Megan McEllistrem, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McEllistrem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan McEllistrem, DO
Overview
Dr. Megan McEllistrem, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Locations
Partners Obstetrics and Gynecology2945 Hazelwood St Ste 210, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 770-3320Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Old Location1737 Beam Ave, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 770-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompBenefits Corp.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McEllistrem is so kind and easy to see for my yearly visits. Like many women, I am not a fan of my yearly OBGYN visits, but Dr. McEllistrem makes each visit less stressful, she is calm, easy to talk to and calms my anxiety. She is amazing and I def recommend her to any patient. 5 stars for sure!
About Dr. Megan McEllistrem, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McEllistrem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McEllistrem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McEllistrem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McEllistrem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McEllistrem.
