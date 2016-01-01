Dr. Megan Luciano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luciano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Luciano, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Luciano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from Marshall University.
Locations
Watson Clinic Main1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7519Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Watson Clinic Bella Vista Building1755 N Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 904-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Megan Luciano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luciano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luciano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luciano has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luciano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Luciano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luciano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.