Dr. Megan Loeb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megan Loeb, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Leawood Pediatrics, LLC5401 College Blvd Ste 101, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 386-2972
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loeb is fanstastic. She takes time to listen to any questions and concerns. She encourages parents and is reassuring that you are doing the right things. Her recommendations on things to do differently are crafted in a way that is not hurtful. All of this is done before she does your child's exam. She never seems rushed even if she is running behind.
About Dr. Megan Loeb, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1114099827
Education & Certifications
- Children's Mercy Hospital
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loeb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loeb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Loeb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loeb.
