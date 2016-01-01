Dr. Megan Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Little, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Little, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Muskegon, MI.
Dr. Little works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group Rehab.2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Spectrum Health Regional Laboratory35 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Megan Little, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1487068623
Education & Certifications
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
