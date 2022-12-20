See All Dermatologists in Chillicothe, MO
Dr. Megan Lent, MD

Dermatology
5 (841)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Megan Lent, MD is a Dermatologist in Chillicothe, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED.

Dr. Lent works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Chillicothe in Chillicothe, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Chillicothe
    871 Fairway Dr, Chillicothe, MO 64601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 240-0025
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park
    7901 W 135th St # 100, Overland Park, KS 66223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 754-5091

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 841 ratings
    Patient Ratings (841)
    5 Star
    (743)
    4 Star
    (72)
    3 Star
    (16)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr. Lent is timely, professional, knowledgeable, and friendly… I have absolute trust in her judgment and capabilities!
    Christopher Evans — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Megan Lent, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619264595
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    • UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Lent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    841 patients have reviewed Dr. Lent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

