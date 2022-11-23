See All Oncologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Megan Kruse, MD

Breast Oncology
2 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Megan Kruse, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Kruse works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0044
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
All Lymphoma
Autoimmune Diseases
Anemia
All Lymphoma
Autoimmune Diseases

Anemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Best oncologist you could ask for! She's very responsive, compassionate, and knowledgeable. She's the best doctor I've ever met.
    Angelica George — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Megan Kruse, MD

    • Breast Oncology
    • English
    • 1760771554
    Education & Certifications

    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

