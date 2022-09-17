Dr. Megan Krause, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Krause, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Krause, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO.
Locations
1
The University of Kansas Cancer Center-South1000 E 101st Ter, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (913) 588-1227
2
The University of Kansas Hospital3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6009Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
3
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Megan Krause is a terrific doctor. The best medical professional I have had in 69 years. She is experience, knowledgeable, listens, cares, and treats you like a person she genuinely wants to help. I wish all my doctors were more like Dr Megan Krause.
About Dr. Megan Krause, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1811126972
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krause has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krause accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krause has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Chondrocalcinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krause on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krause. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krause.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krause, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krause appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.