See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Greensburg, PA
Dr. Megan Klamerus, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Megan Klamerus, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Megan Klamerus, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. 

Dr. Klamerus works at Westmoreland Womens Health Ctr in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Latrobe, PA, Irwin, PA and Scottdale, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westmoreland Womens Health Centers
    870 Weatherwood Ln Ste 1, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 850-3150
  2. 2
    Excela Health Obgyn
    100 Excela Health Dr Ste 302, Latrobe, PA 15650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 539-8581
  3. 3
    Excela Health Obgyn - Excela Square At Norwin
    8775 Norwin Ave Ste D, Irwin, PA 15642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 863-2660
  4. 4
    Excela Health Obgyn - Scottdale
    109 Crossroads Rd Ste 202, Scottdale, PA 15683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 887-6960

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Klamerus?

    Apr 07, 2021
    Dr. Klamerus is so sweet, she gets straight to the point and is very considerate of her patients. I would like to have a VBAC and all the other doctors are constantly pushing for another csection, Dr Klamerus is understanding and very supportive and helpful, unlike the others who keep trying to persuade me otherwise and scare me so they get paid more. I would highly recommend Dr. Klamerus!
    Renee — Apr 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Megan Klamerus, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Megan Klamerus, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Klamerus to family and friends

    Dr. Klamerus' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Klamerus

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Megan Klamerus, DO.

    About Dr. Megan Klamerus, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104244904
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Klamerus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klamerus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Klamerus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klamerus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klamerus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klamerus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Megan Klamerus, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.