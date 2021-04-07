Dr. Klamerus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megan Klamerus, DO
Overview
Dr. Megan Klamerus, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greensburg, PA.
Dr. Klamerus works at
Locations
1
Westmoreland Womens Health Centers870 Weatherwood Ln Ste 1, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 850-3150
2
Excela Health Obgyn100 Excela Health Dr Ste 302, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 539-8581
3
Excela Health Obgyn - Excela Square At Norwin8775 Norwin Ave Ste D, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 863-2660
4
Excela Health Obgyn - Scottdale109 Crossroads Rd Ste 202, Scottdale, PA 15683 Directions (724) 887-6960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klamerus is so sweet, she gets straight to the point and is very considerate of her patients. I would like to have a VBAC and all the other doctors are constantly pushing for another csection, Dr Klamerus is understanding and very supportive and helpful, unlike the others who keep trying to persuade me otherwise and scare me so they get paid more. I would highly recommend Dr. Klamerus!
About Dr. Megan Klamerus, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1104244904
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klamerus accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Klamerus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klamerus works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Klamerus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klamerus.
