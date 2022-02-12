Overview

Dr. Megan Jones, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Dignity Health Perinatal Center-Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

