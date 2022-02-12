See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Megan Jones, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Megan Jones, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jones works at Dignity Health Perinatal Center-Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Perinatal Center-Santa Maria
    116 S Palisade Dr Ste 103, Santa Maria, CA 93454
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Perinatal Center-San Luis Obispo
    1941 Johnson Ave Ste 105B, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 12, 2022
Dr. Jones is amazing. She helped me through my first pregnancy with twins and I could not have imagined a better doctor. She is so compassionate and cares so much about her patients. She is truly incredible.
Desiree — Feb 12, 2022
About Dr. Megan Jones, MD

  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1619296779
Education & Certifications

  • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

