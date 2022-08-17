Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megan Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baldwin Park OB GYN2809 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 898-9922
-
2
Partners In Women's Healthcare1515 Park Center Dr Ste 2A, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 296-8044
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
She always made me feel comfortable and cared for and I fully trust her with my health. Unfortunately my ins is no longer in network. It will be very hard for me to find another obgyn as caring as her.
About Dr. Megan Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1154640449
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.