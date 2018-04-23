Overview

Dr. Megan Jacobs, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.



Dr. Jacobs works at MLK Community Healthcare in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.