Dr. Megan Iacco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megan Iacco, MD is a dermatologist in Plymouth, MI. She currently practices at Ganger Dermatology and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Iacco is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Ganger Dermatology9398 N Lilley Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170 Directions (734) 344-4567Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pm
Ganger Dermatology1979 S Huron Pkwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 344-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
About Dr. Megan Iacco, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1740577667
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
