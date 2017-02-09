Dr. Megan Gruesser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Gruesser, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Gruesser, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gruesser works at
Locations
-
1
Community Phy of in Inc7525 E 82nd St Ste B, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gruesser?
She has always been fantastic with my son Vernon. Since he was born to now at 3 yrs old. I love taking him to her because I know she cares.
About Dr. Megan Gruesser, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1437360245
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gruesser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruesser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruesser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gruesser works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruesser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruesser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruesser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruesser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.