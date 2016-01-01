Dr. Megan Gaffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Gaffey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megan Gaffey, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Gaffey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for the Study & Treatment of Pain240 E 38th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7890
-
2
Arkansas Children's Hospital1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, AR 72202 Directions (501) 364-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaffey?
About Dr. Megan Gaffey, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English
- 1992099204
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaffey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaffey works at
Dr. Gaffey has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Tonsillectomy and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaffey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gaffey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.