Dr. Megan Flahive, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flahive is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Flahive, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megan Flahive, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.
Dr. Flahive works at
Locations
-
1
Cadence Physician Group1800 N Main St Ste 219, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 653-4240
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flahive?
Dr. Flahive is such a great doctor. I was so pleased with all of the care I received from her. I have been many different doctors and Dr. Flahive was different from many of the rest because she really listened to me. Oh and she is super friendly and personable which really put me at ease. She spent her time explaining things that I didn’t understand and took my desires for my baby’s birth into account when making decisions about our care. During delivery she took her time and didn’t make me push before I was ready; everything went so smoothly in the delivery, that my recovery has been super easy from extremely minimal tearing etc. My birth experience was beautiful and I attribute it fully to Dr. Flahive’s approach. I don’t think I could have had a better birth experience for my son with another doctor.
About Dr. Megan Flahive, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114218799
Education & Certifications
- Medstar Health/Washington Hospital Center
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flahive has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flahive accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flahive has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flahive works at
Dr. Flahive speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Flahive. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flahive.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flahive, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flahive appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.