Dr. Megan Flahive, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Megan Flahive, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.

Dr. Flahive works at Central Dupage Hospital Association in Wheaton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cadence Physician Group
    1800 N Main St Ste 219, Wheaton, IL 60187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 653-4240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cesarean Complications Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Multiple Pregnancy Issues Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • The Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 04, 2019
    Dr. Flahive is such a great doctor. I was so pleased with all of the care I received from her. I have been many different doctors and Dr. Flahive was different from many of the rest because she really listened to me. Oh and she is super friendly and personable which really put me at ease. She spent her time explaining things that I didn’t understand and took my desires for my baby’s birth into account when making decisions about our care. During delivery she took her time and didn’t make me push before I was ready; everything went so smoothly in the delivery, that my recovery has been super easy from extremely minimal tearing etc. My birth experience was beautiful and I attribute it fully to Dr. Flahive’s approach. I don’t think I could have had a better birth experience for my son with another doctor.
    About Dr. Megan Flahive, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1114218799
    Education & Certifications

    • Medstar Health/Washington Hospital Center
    • Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Flahive, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flahive is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flahive has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flahive has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flahive works at Central Dupage Hospital Association in Wheaton, IL. View the full address on Dr. Flahive’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Flahive. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flahive.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flahive, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flahive appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
